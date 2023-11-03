Speaking of art: One more week to submit yours for GLOWS in The Junction

The West Seattle Junction Association is still accepting submissions for the GLOWS projected-light show on December 9 – the new deadline is November 10, one week from today. It’ll be part of Glorious Lights of West Seattle, which in turn is part of the big night of holiday festivities in The Junction, also including the Christmas Tree Lighting, Night Market, and light-costume contest. The Community Art Spectacular will feature images projected on the seven-story Alaska House building that night, next to Junction Plaza Park, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. The categories announced by WSJA are:

1. The significance of light during the winter

2. How you GLOW as part of our community

3. The brightest thing(s) in your West Seattle life

4. Who is your glorious light of West Seattle? (bonus category)

Art-medium categories include: fine and graphic art, photography and silent video shorts, and original AI-generated art (prompts cannot be from another artist or piece of art). The show will be curated as well as supported by a committee of art and legal experts. Everyone is welcome to enter – submit via this form and visit the Hometown Holidays page for more information. Again, the deadline is now November 10th.