SATURDAY VOLUNTEERING: Some Green Seattle Day events postponed; school courtyard cleanup ‘rain or shine’

Two notes about outdoor volunteering on what is forecast to be a blustery Saturday:

SOME GREEN SEATTLE DAY EVENTS POSTPONED: Some of the Green Seattle Day forest-restoration events planned for tomorrow around the city have been postponed – it’s not safe to be around tall trees when the wind kicks up. Thanks to forest stewards Christine Clark (Puget Park) and Lisa McGinty (Lincoln Park) for letting us know their events are off (but watch for new dates – as Lisa notes, “Stay tuned for rescheduled date – we still have 400 trees and plants to install!”). If you’re signed up for other events, watch for messages from organizers about whether they’re on or off.

SCHOOL COURTYARD CLEANUP: One event that’s on, regardless of the weather – no trees at the site – is a cleanup at Chief Sealth International High School‘s courtyard. Just stop by if you can give some time between 9 am and 6 pm.