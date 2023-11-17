SANTA = YOU: Toys for Tots time at Northwest Insurance Group

Here’s your chance to be Santa, without needing the beard and suit (unless you have them already) – Toys for Tots time! The photo above shows what generous people brought last year to Northwest Insurance Group (5431 California SW; WSB sponsor), and John Moore tells us they’re now collecting donations for this year. We asked John what might be most appreciated this year: “Older kids (11 and early teens) tend to be the most challenging and left out as far as gifts. Items like soccer, football, basketball balls tend to be popular- just nothing wrapped, as they have to be sorted by the Marine Corps.” Whatever you can donate it, bring it to the Northwest Insurance Group office any weekday between 8 am and 4 pm (except Thursday and Friday next week) by December 11th. This drive and others are featured all season long in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!