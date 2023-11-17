West Seattle, Washington

17 Friday

37℉

SANTA = YOU: Toys for Tots time at Northwest Insurance Group

November 17, 2023 8:46 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | How to help | West Seattle news

Here’s your chance to be Santa, without needing the beard and suit (unless you have them already) – Toys for Tots time! The photo above shows what generous people brought last year to Northwest Insurance Group (5431 California SW; WSB sponsor), and John Moore tells us they’re now collecting donations for this year. We asked John what might be most appreciated this year: “Older kids (11 and early teens) tend to be the most challenging and left out as far as gifts. Items like soccer, football, basketball balls tend to be popular- just nothing wrapped, as they have to be sorted by the Marine Corps.” Whatever you can donate it, bring it to the Northwest Insurance Group office any weekday between 8 am and 4 pm (except Thursday and Friday next week) by December 11th. This drive and others are featured all season long in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide!

Share This

No Replies to "SANTA = YOU: Toys for Tots time at Northwest Insurance Group"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.