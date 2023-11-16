REMINDER: Two turkey giveaways in West Seattle on Saturday

(WSB photo, 2022 Eastridge Church turkey giveaway)

With Saturday just two days away, we’re reminding you that this year’s two pre-Thanksgiving turkey giveaways happen that day. Starting at 9 am, Eastridge Church is providing hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries, at 39th SW and SW Oregon (across from West Seattle Bowl). It’s walk-up, not drive-up/ride-up. Then starting at 10 am, the West Seattle Food Bank has its annual turkey-and-food-box giveaway in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Both are first-come, first-served, while supplies last.