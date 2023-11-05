REMINDER: Southwest Library to close for two weeks starting Monday

(Southwest Branch, WSB file photo)
As announced a month ago, the Southwest Library closes for two weeks starting tomorrow, so Seattle Public Library can install a new electric HVAC system. Once that’s in place, the branch will be fully air-conditioned and more-efficiently heated, according to SPL. The branch is expected to reopen Monday, November 20th. Its book return will be closed until then, too. If you’ve put something on hold and haven’t arranged to get it rerouted, it’ll be held until the closure’s over. And a reminder that our area has four other SPL branches – High Point, Delridge, West Seattle (Admiral), and South Park; the King County Library System’s White Center branch isn’t far, either.
