READER REPORT: Toppled tree on side of school; where to get sandbags

Two reader reports related to our wet weather:

TOPPLED TREE: Mike Munson sent the photo and report:

A tree at the southeast corner of Gatewood School broke off at its rotten base and fell against the school. It didn’t fall far but that looks like a lot of weight against the building/roof. There was a crew there figuring out what to do when we walked by at 4:30. This is the same tree that had a big piece break away about a year ago, which tore off an electrical connection to the commercial building just to the east of the school.

Here’s our story about that previous tree trouble.

WHERE TO GET SANDBAGS: In case you need them before the next deluge, Rosalie Miller shares what she found out: