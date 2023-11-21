READER REPORT: City’s trial-run electric mini-sweeper seen in West Seattle bike lanes

Thanks to Don Brubeck from West Seattle Bike Connections for the photo and report:

Here is a 11/20/23 photo of driver Paul with SDOT’s electric compact street sweeper working on the SW Avalon Way bike lanes. He had to get out to remove some branches by hand. This is a welcome sight for people riding bikes, with all the fall leaves in the lanes becoming a little slippery when wet and hiding who knows what.

As announced in September, SDOT is in the middle of a six-month test of this sweeper, part of a larger look at how much of its fleet could go electric.