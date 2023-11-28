Police investigating drive-by spraying near Arbor Heights Elementary

Thanks to the Arbor Heights Elementary families who forwarded this note sent tonight by acting AHES principal Alana Haider regarding an incident that was reported around 2:40 pm :

Shortly after school was dismissed this afternoon, you or your student may have noticed the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Seattle Fire Department on our campus while they responded to a threatening incident.

An unknown adult in a car sprayed a substance that SPD believes may have been pepper spray toward several students and their families while they were walking on the sidewalk. The unknown adult immediately drove west on 105th and was not seen again as we dealt with this situation.

A teacher on duty immediately alerted the school office and called 911. The SPD and paramedic teams appeared about five minutes later. They tended to the individuals who had been sprayed or who were nearby. I am thankful to say that the students and families who were involved in this incident received treatment and are recovering.

There is nothing I take more seriously than the safety of our students, staff, and school community. We will continue to be prepared to respond to urgent situations in our school.

All Arbor Heights staff on duty wear safety vests. Mr. Frink and I will specifically station ourselves on 105th near where the incident occurred tomorrow morning and again at dismissal. Other staff members (in addition to the usual duty assignments) will be vested up and join those on assigned duty.

Please remember that in addition to reporting concerns to Arbor Heights staff, our families may use the SPS Safe Schools Hotline 206-252-0510 to report any threats to SPS schools. This phone number is managed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. …