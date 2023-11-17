Parks announces online community meeting for West Seattle projects including Lincoln Park pickleball courts

(City map showing project location and construction-truck route)

Opponents of the plan for pickleball courts in Lincoln Park have been asking the city for a public meeting, as had City Councilmember Lisa Herbold. It’s just been announced, with other West Seattle projects on the agenda too:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce a virtual community meeting to provide updates on various West Seattle Park projects in response to community inquiries and to provide an opportunity for community awareness and input. Have a question you’d like answered at the meeting? Email pks_info@seattle.gov

West Seattle Park Project Updates Virtual Meeting

Monday, November 27, 6:00PM – 7:00PM

bit.ly/49CxxbB

Come learn about courts being resurfaced for pickleball at Lincoln Park, the Hiawatha Community Center Stabilization Work, West Seattle’s off-leash area update, the new park coming to West Seattle Junction, South Park Community Center and site improvements, the playground at Lincoln Park, and other projects.