Online personal-safety class set for Wednesday

Just received from SPD crime-prevention coordinator Sarah Lawson:

We will be holding a Personal Safety Class on November 9th from 6 PM to 8 PM virtually. We will discuss things such as awareness, trusting our instincts, making a safety plan, how to stay safe in different situations, how to call 911, etc. The class is suitable for anyone 14 years old and older who would like to learn some basic tips and tricks to live, learn, and work safety in Seattle. Here is the link to register.

While the webpage for the class says it’s “full,” Sarah says it’s NOT, so sign up for the waitlist and you’ll be registered from there.

She also has provided four flyers with personal-safety information, in light of recent robberies targeting all ages:

Purse Snatching

Phone Snatching

Safety for Youth, part 1

Safety for Youth, part 2