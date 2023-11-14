NEW DATE! Green Seattle Day @ Lincoln Park this Saturday

Back on November 4th, most Green Seattle Day volunteer events were scratched because of wind and rain. But hundreds of trees are still waiting to be planted, and that means they’re waiting for you. Lincoln Park has room for more volunteers this Saturday morning (November 18th):

Green Seattle Day @Lincoln Park is NOVEMBER 18, 9 am-noon, and registration is still OPEN! Event Registration and Details: seattle.greencitypartnerships.org/event/38152

Join hundreds of volunteers across the city planting thousands of native trees, shrubs, and groundcovers that will become the future forests of Seattle. All community members are welcome, and no experience is necessary! The event is family friendly and open to all ages. Coffee and light snacks provided and Green Seattle swag available for all who register. AND local band, The Potholes will be playing their acoustic hearts out for volunteers as they plant!

This is also a fun outdoor opportunity for student service hours! (Video link from last year’s event)

Email flip98136@gmail.com with questions.