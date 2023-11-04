MORE SALMON: Fauntleroy Creek sees its first spawners too

The rain that assisted salmon in Longfellow Creek also has brought the first spawners of the season into Fauntleroy Creek. As of mid-afternoon, creek steward Judy Pickens tells us, volunteers had counted five salmon in the creek. You can go have a look from the public fish-ladder viewpoint across the street (and up an embankment) from the ferry dock; plans for a future “open creek” with a closer look will depend on weather and volunteer availability.