MONDAY: Hiawatha closure, Lincoln Park play area, pickleball updates, more promised at Seattle Parks online meeting

Reminder – tomorrow night (Monday, November 27) brings what Seattle Parks is calling a “West Seattle Park Project Updates” meeting, online at 6 pm. They’re promising to discuss not only the plan for pickleball courts in Lincoln Park but also the long-running Hiawatha Community Center closure, the even-longer-running Lincoln Park South Play Area closure, the future off-leash area, the landbanked West Seattle Junction park project, and more. All this will supposedly be addressed in the span of an hour; whether any real-time questions will be answered isn’t clear, but Parks’ original announcement suggested that if you have questions “you’d like answered at the meeting,” email them in advance to pks_info@seattle.gov. To get the link for tomorrow’s meeting, register here.
