Love trees? Here are three West Seattle parks where you can plant one Saturday

That’s Puget Park, where Christine Clark is the forest steward. She is hoping to see you there during Green Seattle Day on Saturday – or one of the two other West Seattle parks where volunteer spots remain open, asking you for just a few hours of time to restore local forests. Here’s the list of three, the times, and the links:

Puget Park

November 4, 8 am-10:30 am

seattle.greencitypartnerships.org/event/38178 Pigeon Point Park

10 am-12:30 pm

dnda.org/dnda-nature/volunteer Westcrest Park

10 am-2 pm

seattle.greencitypartnerships.org/event/38115