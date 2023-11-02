West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

51℉

Love trees? Here are three West Seattle parks where you can plant one Saturday

November 2, 2023 10:46 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help

That’s Puget Park, where Christine Clark is the forest steward. She is hoping to see you there during Green Seattle Day on Saturday – or one of the two other West Seattle parks where volunteer spots remain open, asking you for just a few hours of time to restore local forests. Here’s the list of three, the times, and the links:

Puget Park
November 4, 8 am-10:30 am
seattle.greencitypartnerships.org/event/38178

Pigeon Point Park
10 am-12:30 pm
dnda.org/dnda-nature/volunteer

Westcrest Park
10 am-2 pm
seattle.greencitypartnerships.org/event/38115

Share This

No Replies to "Love trees? Here are three West Seattle parks where you can plant one Saturday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.