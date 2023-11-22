LAST CALL! Your Season of Sealth tickets await

A fun night out for you, big help for local students. The Chief Sealth International High School PTSA wants to remind you one more time that its first auction gala in years is just a week and a half away:

Hello, Chief Sealth friends and fans! Just a gentle reminder to get your tickets for the Season of Sealth auction happening on Saturday, 12/2. We know it’s a busy time of year, but we’re really hoping to see some of you there! The event benefits our athletics programs, Denny/Sealth Performing Arts, and the PTSA. Purchase tickets and/or preview the catalog here. 80+ auction items, drinks, food, games/raffles, energizing auctioneer, live entertainment, and so much more. You won’t want to miss it! TICKET SALES END SUNDAY, 11/26.

P.S. Still haven’t decided to go? The PTSA offers the “Top 10 Reasons to Attend” here!