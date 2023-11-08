LAST CALL: Ticket sales end tonight for Friendsgiving, to help more kids learn to play, sing, act

Nine days until Friendsgiving, a party benefiting Mode Music & Performing Arts, which is on a mission to get arts education to more kids. Friendsgiving is planned on November 17th with live music, dinner, drinks, and a live auction, at SoDo Park (3200 1st Ave S.). The emcee is a familiar voice – KEXP DJ Troy Nelson; the catering is by Herban Feast. Student and teacher performances, too, plus a featured performance by Tio Nacho’s House. Be there to support MMPA’s programming – including after-school arts enrichment, in-school arts programs, pay-what-you-can group classes and camps, and private-lesson scholarships for music instruction. Buy your ticket(s) by midnight tonight – go here!