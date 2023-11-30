LAST CALL: Live/work in Fauntleroy? Questions for you!

If you live/work in Fauntleroy, but haven’t responded yet to the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s survey, you have just a few more days! FCA is the only neighborhood council in West Seattle that surveys people in its service area, “to understand what is important to our community members and help the FCA board set priorities.” You can find the survey online by going to fauntleroy.net/survey. Once it’s closed, FCA will compile and publish the results. The board meets second Tuesdays most months, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse and online, and community members are always welcome.