UPDATE: House fire in 8800 block of 9th SW

3:22 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to a reported house fire in the 8800 block of 9th SW. Updates to come.

3:25 PM: This is the same block where a vacant house had a fire a month ago. This house reportedly was occupied and those inside are reported to be out safely.

3:31 PM: Firefighters just reported it’s under control.

3:36 PM: 9th SW is blocked at Henderson both ways, and Henderson eastbound is being blocked at 10th SW.

3:40 PM: They’re calling for the Red Cross to assist the people affected by the fire.