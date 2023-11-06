HOLIDAYS: Astra Lumina light show coming to West Seattle

As we move into the season of long dark nights, we have news of a light show coming to West Seattle for the holiday season. The website for the Seattle Chinese Garden, which is on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus on Puget Ridge, points to the site for Astra Lumina, a traveling light show described as an hour-long “enchanted night walk” along a “celestial pathway of lustrous light, cosmic visions, and astral song” comprising a “multisensory immersive experience for all ages.” It’s been to 19 other places, including Los Angeles, for which this promotional clip was prepared:

This is expected to be a regional attraction, December 8-31, running Thursdays-Sundays, 5 pm-10 pm (Saturdays until 1 pm), then seven nights a week December 14-31. Admission, according to the Astra Lumina website, will be $41 for ages 13 and up, $35 seniors 65+, $31 kids 4-12, group discounts available, plus paid parking if you drive. Lots of info on this page (scroll down and you’ll find an FAQ link).