HOLIDAY GIVING: Here’s what Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency is collecting to help keep people warm

(File photo from a previous year’s drive)>

We’re continuing to tell you about holiday-season donation drives – like this one that just launched at longtime WSB sponsor Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency, to help keep people warm as the coldest time of year arrives:

The 10th annual winter clothing drive has begun at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency.

In conjunction with the West Seattle Food Bank/West Seattle Helpline, we are collecting donations of clothes, coats, and shoes from November 13th until January 1st. Please drop off your donations at 3435 California Ave SW. The office is open for donations Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9 am to 5 pm. Tuesdays 9 am to 2 pm. For undergarments and socks, please donate only new and unopened packages of clothing items.

Pickup may be available for those who have donations but are unable to transport them. For further information, contact the State Farm office at 206-932-1878.

Thank you, West Seattle, for your generosity and spirit of giving.