HOLIDAY GIVING: Fund for West Seattle High School families

Here’s an opportunity for pre-Thanksgiving giving – to help West Seattle High School students and their families:

Support WSHS Families This Holiday Season

Our Care Coordinator, Stacey Fernandez, is organizing a Thanksgiving & Holiday Gift Card Fund. Your donations will go directly toward providing WSHS students and families with items to meet their basic needs, including food, warm clothing, and personal hygiene supplies. No donation is too small. Give today! Questions? Stacey Fernandez 206-252-8800 stfernandez@seattleschools.org