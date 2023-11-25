HOLIDAY GIVING: Caudle family’s annual drive-up food/coat drive next Saturday

Start checking your cupboards and closets now for anything you might be able to donate to the Caudle family’s annual drive-up food/coat drive next Saturday – 10 am-3 pm December 2nd! This is the fourth year that the Caudles (Leah, Tim, Atticus, and Dominic) have organized the drive held in the lot behind Hope Lutheran Church/School (enter off SW Oregon, just east of 42nd SW).

Coat donations should be new or “gently used,” all sizes. For food donations, here’s more information on what’s most helpful for WSFB and the people they help.