Holiday event previews, officer elections at Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting

By Jason Grotelueschen
Reporting for West Seattle Blog
It was a celebration of volunteer service and preview of a busy slate of holiday events at the monthly meeting of the Admiral Neighborhood Association on Tuesday night.
The meeting was held at Admiral Church and was facilitated by ANA president Joanie Jacobs and the rest of the ANA executive board.
One of the primary items of business for the evening was the annual election of ANA officers, as well as honoring officers who are stepping down. There were flowers, cake, and treats on hand in celebration of many years of service for outgoing officers Stephanie Jordan (Vice President and Hiawatha Concerts coordinator) and Carrie McCann (Secretary):
After taking nominations from the floor for the new slate of 2023-2024 executive officers, the following individuals were unanimously elected: new Secretary Meagan Loftin (who has also served as Admiral Art Walk coordinator), returning President Joanie Jacobs, returning Treasurer Bridgett Markillie, and new Vice President Cheryl Lea (owner of Seattle Yarn):
Other continuing/returning ANA leaders are:
- Phil Frick – At Large
- Dan Jacobs – Communications chair
- Megan Erb – 4th of July Kids Parade chair
With Jordan’s departure, there is an opening for someone to organize and lead the Hiawatha Summer Concerts. Anyone interested in that role should contact ANA via connecttoadmiral.org. They would ideally like to have someone in that role before February 2024, to try to organize some concerts for summer 2024. The series’ return this past summer consisted of only three concerts due to venue uncertainty, but was considered a success. With Hiawatha Community Center work still pending, there is still uncertainty about the venue, but ANA would like to build on last summer’s momentum.
Several officers and guests also took turns promoting numerous holiday events in Admiral and the surrounding area (most of which are also listed in our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide):
- BROOKDALE FESTIVAL OF TREES, NOVEMBER 16: Decorated and donated trees will be on display and auctioned from 5-7 pm at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW). More info in our calendar listing. Supports the Rotary Club.
- ADMIRAL CHURCH CHRISTMAS MARKET, NOVEMBER 18: Old World-style Christmas Market at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) from 10am-4pm. Features a bake sale, craft fair, food, drink, music and fun.
- WINTER BENEFIT CONCERT FOR WESTSIDE NEIGHBORS SHELTER, DECEMBER 2: In support of the efforts of Keith Hughes at the Westside Neighbors Shelter (located at the American Legion Hall at 3620 SW Alaska St), Pearsall Properties is hosting a Winter Benefit Concert on Saturday December 2 from 5-8 pm at Kenyon Hall. Live music, cash bar, proceeds go to the shelter, with a goal to raise $36,000. ANA leaders noted that “it’s the only shelter in West Seattle, between Alki and Burien” and is important to support. Related links:
- Westside Neighbors Network Shelter volunteer questionnaire form
- GoFundMe page for the shelter
- WEST SEATTLE BIG BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT, DECEMBER 3: A free 3pm concert at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) with the West Seattle Big Band. Donations accepted, benefitting Admiral Music Fund. Cookies and cider to follow.
- NORTHWEST FIRELIGHT CHORALE, DECEMBER 9: 7:30 pm concert at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – details in our calendar listing. Chorale member Suzy Miller said the group is based in the north end, but has “a lot of West Seattle singers” and is excited to perform.
- TOY DRIVE THROUGH DECEMBER 12: As part of the annual KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive, benefitting the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots, West Seattle Grounds is an official donation site (the only place in Admiral). Bring an unwrapped toy and donate from now through December 12.
- ART WALK, DECEMBER 14: As part of the West Seattle Art Walk, there will be an Admiral Art Walk featuring “a mile of holiday fun” starting at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) with ornament-making as well as music by Sue Quigley. Events will extend as far south as Hinds St, and West Seattle Realty will host a visit from Santa!
- WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE @ SEATTLE YARN: There is a donation box at Seattle Yarn (new location at 2701 California Ave SW) for winter clothing benefitting WashMasks and their annual Heart of Washington donation drive for Washington farmworkers and their families. (Facebook page) Also providing knitted items for Mary’s Place.
Other items of note, discussed at the Tuesday night gathering:
- SPD is usually represented at the ANA meetings, but wasn’t available on Tuesday night.
- The dine-in fundraiser at Mioposto in Admiral (2139 California SW) was a big success, raising more than $1200 for ANA.
- Admiral Pub is doing a fundraiser for ANA for the entire month of November: all proceeds from “Jello shots” go to ANA, but even for customers not partaking in that, there’s a scannable QR code on the tables for making donations to ANA.
- Dan Jacobs reported that ANA membership efforts are going well, and that business membership signups are particularly strong, with several new members in recent months ($50/year for businesses, benefitting neighborhood events).
- The visit at the September ANA meeting by City Attorney Ann Davison was considered a definite success, and ANA leaders agreed that having guest speakers at future meetings is a positive thing.
ANA MEETINGS AND INFO – the group typically meets for their “general gathering” on the 2nd Tuesday of alternating months, at Admiral Church, and their website is connecttoadmiral.org.
| 0 COMMENTS