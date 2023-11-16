Holiday event previews, officer elections at Admiral Neighborhood Association meeting

By Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

It was a celebration of volunteer service and preview of a busy slate of holiday events at the monthly meeting of the Admiral Neighborhood Association on Tuesday night.

The meeting was held at Admiral Church and was facilitated by ANA president Joanie Jacobs and the rest of the ANA executive board.

One of the primary items of business for the evening was the annual election of ANA officers, as well as honoring officers who are stepping down. There were flowers, cake, and treats on hand in celebration of many years of service for outgoing officers Stephanie Jordan (Vice President and Hiawatha Concerts coordinator) and Carrie McCann (Secretary):

After taking nominations from the floor for the new slate of 2023-2024 executive officers, the following individuals were unanimously elected: new Secretary Meagan Loftin (who has also served as Admiral Art Walk coordinator), returning President Joanie Jacobs, returning Treasurer Bridgett Markillie, and new Vice President Cheryl Lea (owner of Seattle Yarn):

Other continuing/returning ANA leaders are:

Phil Frick – At Large

– At Large Dan Jacobs – Communications chair

– Communications chair Megan Erb – 4th of July Kids Parade chair

With Jordan’s departure, there is an opening for someone to organize and lead the Hiawatha Summer Concerts. Anyone interested in that role should contact ANA via connecttoadmiral.org. They would ideally like to have someone in that role before February 2024, to try to organize some concerts for summer 2024. The series’ return this past summer consisted of only three concerts due to venue uncertainty, but was considered a success. With Hiawatha Community Center work still pending, there is still uncertainty about the venue, but ANA would like to build on last summer’s momentum.

Several officers and guests also took turns promoting numerous holiday events in Admiral and the surrounding area (most of which are also listed in our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide):

Other items of note, discussed at the Tuesday night gathering:

SPD is usually represented at the ANA meetings, but wasn’t available on Tuesday night.

The dine-in fundraiser at Mioposto in Admiral (2139 California SW) was a big success, raising more than $1200 for ANA.

in Admiral (2139 California SW) was a big success, raising more than $1200 for ANA. Admiral Pub is doing a fundraiser for ANA for the entire month of November: all proceeds from “Jello shots” go to ANA, but even for customers not partaking in that, there’s a scannable QR code on the tables for making donations to ANA.

is doing a fundraiser for ANA for the entire month of November: all proceeds from “Jello shots” go to ANA, but even for customers not partaking in that, there’s a scannable QR code on the tables for making donations to ANA. Dan Jacobs reported that ANA membership efforts are going well, and that business membership signups are particularly strong, with several new members in recent months ($50/year for businesses, benefitting neighborhood events).

reported that ANA membership efforts are going well, and that business membership signups are particularly strong, with several new members in recent months ($50/year for businesses, benefitting neighborhood events). The visit at the September ANA meeting by City Attorney Ann Davison was considered a definite success, and ANA leaders agreed that having guest speakers at future meetings is a positive thing.

ANA MEETINGS AND INFO – the group typically meets for their “general gathering” on the 2nd Tuesday of alternating months, at Admiral Church, and their website is connecttoadmiral.org.