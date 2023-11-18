HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle’s two pre-Thanksgiving turkey giveaways

If you could use a little holiday help in getting a turkey on the Thanksgiving table, now’s the time. Above, Eastridge Church started its annual giveaway at 9 am – 40 volunteers giving out 700 turkeys and tote bags of groceries, according to Pastor Craig Mathison:

Just walk up to the front of the church at 39th/Oregon. Meantime, the West Seattle Food Bank‘s annual drive-up/ride-up turkey distribution has just started in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor):

(Photos added)

The Food Bank tells us demand is “way up” this year:

If you can’t get to either event this morning but you need pre-Thanksgiving food help, the WS Food Bank’s headquarters at 35th/Morgan will be open noon-7 pm Monday, 10 am-2 pm Tuesday and Wednesday.

11:17 AM: The WSFB just called to let us know they’re out.