HAPPENING NOW: The Hall at Fauntleroy’s 2023 free community dinner

(WSB photos)

At The Hall at Fauntleroy, West Seattle’s longest-running Thanksgiving tradition is happening right now – the folks from DSquared Hospitality/Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering are serving up the annual free community meal. Here’s this year’s menu:

Your hosts are the Haggerty family – Andrew, Meg, Reed, and David:

Desserts were donated by community members – check out the turkey cupcakes!

Also donated for anyone in need – warm clothing:

Dinner is open to all – whether you are having trouble affording a holiday feast this year, or just want to celebrate the holiday with neighbors and friends old and new:

This continues until 3 pm at 9131 California SW. (And if you miss it, see our Holiday Guide – the Eagles’ free-to-all feast is 2-5 pm in The Junction and Chef Gino’s serving a free drive-up dinner 4:30-7 pm in Delridge.)