HAPPENING NOW: Menashe & Sons Jewelers’ open house, celebrating a half-century

Family-owned Menashe & Sons Jewelers is celebrating 50 years in business this holiday season, and the party starts with an open house that’s happening right now. Until 8 pm, you can visit the shop at xxxx California SW in The Junction to enjoy snacks, sips, and deals – in connection with the anniversary celebration, the shop is offering sales including at least 30 percent off everything in the store. You can also visit to congratulate Jack and Linda Menashe on not only their 50 years of business success but also 52 years of marriage!