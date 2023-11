More holiday-bazaar shopping today! This is the gift fair inside Walmesley Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle) until 2 pm, with a special focus on handmade and fair/ethical-trade items.

There’s also a bake sale raising money for WestSide Baby:

You can have lunch there too – mac and cheese, lumpia, and Frito chili pie are promised. This is one of two gift fairs/bazaars today, along with the second day at Peace Lutheran (noon-3 pm, 39th/Thistle).