HAPPENING NOW: First day of Peace Lutheran’s Holiday Bazaar

The holiday spirit abounds at the Peace Lutheran Church Holiday Bazaar in Gatewood, happening both days this weekend in the church’s gathering hall (enter off 39th just north of Thistle). Lots of treats, too:

You’ll also find a table with fair-trade coffee, chocolate, and tea for sale. Jewelry too:

And you or someone on your gift list can combat cold feet with these slippers:

We also noted plants, poetry books, and suet for your backyard birds. The bazaar continues until 3 pm today and will be open tomorrow too, noon to 3 pm. Proceeds are benefiting local nonprofits including the Westside Neighbors Network Shelter (and thanks to bazaar organizers for sponsoring WSB this week to get the word out).