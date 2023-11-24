HAPPENING NOW: Buy a raffle ticket, get a Dick’s burger and shake at Thunder Road Guitars

(Photo courtesy Thunder Road Guitars)

As previewed here, Black Friday transformed into Truck Friday at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor), where proprietor Frank Gross booked the Dick’s Drive-In truck to come be part of a special event – they’re raffling off this $2,300 guitar:

And if you buy a $10 raffle ticket before the truck leaves at 2 pm, you get a burger and shake. (The truck is just there as part of the raffle – no separate sales.) Sasquatch is there for photo ops, too. TRG’s sale, meantime, lasts through Sunday. (So does the sale at co-housed The Bass Shop, also a WSB sponsor – details on that here.)