GREEN SEATTLE DAY REDO: What happened in Lincoln Park, and what you can do at Westcrest Park

Earlier this month, stormy weather canceled most Green Seattle Day volunteering events. But rescheduling has promised, and it’s already begun. First, here’s forest steward Lisa McGinty‘s report from Lincoln Park‘s event last Saturday:

Saturday was a perfect day for planting! I’m still smiling from our Green Seattle Day event at Lincoln Park. After eight months of hard restoration work, 400 native trees, shrubs and groundcovers were given their forever homes. Big shout-out to local band The Potholes for providing acoustic music for our volunteers while we planted and to the WSHS Earth Club leaders for helping manage the many details that go into an event like this. Truly grateful to our community for showing up and sharing their time, stories, and smiles.

Lisa also shared this link for upcoming volunteer opportunities around the area. One of them is at Westcrest Park with Dirt Corps on Saturday, 10 am-1 pm – here’s their announcement:

THIS SATURDAY all are welcome to join in on filling the forest of Westcrest Park in our rescheduled Green Seattle Partnership-sponsored planting event! Earlier this month we were unable to host this planting event, but this Saturday is our rescheduled opportunity for all to plant-up the park with us! Thanks to all of the volunteers that’ve come out this year and helped prepare the space for planting, and now’s the opportunity to enjoy the victory lap! WE HOPE YOU CAN JOIN US!!

Go here to sign up.