Greater West Seattle Middle School Info Night and more for your Monday

(Fall color photographed along Harbor Avenue by Ann Anderson)

from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FOR VETERANS: If you need help filing a disability claim, the DAV offers free drop-in assistance 9 am-1 pm. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

LIBRARY CLOSURE: Today is the first day of a two-week closure of Southwest Library for HVAC installation.

GREATER WEST SEATTLE MIDDLE SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: Looking ahead to middle school? Independent and public schools from around the area are participating in this informational event at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Walmesley Center (northeast corner of 35th/Myrtle), 6-7:15 pm. School list in our calendar listing.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, this is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MONDAY MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

ALKI MEDITATION: The Alki Dharma Community invites you to twice-monthly meditation, 7 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

BEDHEAD OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 7 pm (signups at 6:30) – info in our calendar listing.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three weekly events – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

