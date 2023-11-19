Gifts, cats, donation drives, School Board rep’s community conversation, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Ann Anderson)

Welcome to this pre-holiday Sunday! First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

THANKSGIVING ORDERING DEADLINES: Two of note today – Pecos Pit West Seattle (WSB sponsor) – Order here. … Bakery Nouveau – See Thanksgiving items here.

HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR AT OLG: Shop, eat, make a wreath at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Nyrtle). Ethically sourced gifts and food, plus hot lunch (Frito chili bowls! mac and cheese! lumpia!) available to eat there or take home. Student bake sale benefiting WestSide Baby. 9:30 am-2 pm.

PEACE LUTHERAN HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Second and final day, noon-3 pm at 39th/Thistle. See our story from Saturday. Proceeds benefit church programs plus West Seattle Food Bank, White Center Food Bank, Westside Neighbors Network Shelter.

And now the rest of today’s lineup, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: They’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at rotating locations.

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN TLC: If you can give a couple hours to this West Seattle treasure, they’d be happy to see you, 10 am-noon. (Graham/Lanham)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering fall fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. The market will be in its usual location on California north of Oregon, with the Halloween celebration centered in the block south.

BUY YOUR PANCAKE-BREAKFAST TICKETS! At the market’s south end, go look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth, and buy your ticket(s) for their December 2nd pancake breakfast (which features Santa photo ops)!

FOOD DRIVE: One more reason to go to the market – donate to the West Seattle Food Bank via Farmlink fellow Ariel Cook‘s food drive. Look for her booth amid the vendors, 10 am-2 pm.

CLOTHING/BLANKETS/FOOD DRIVE: Also collecting donations today, Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds). 11 am-3 pm.

CAT ADOPTION EVENT: Friends of the Animals Foundation is at Mud Bay (2611 California SW) noon-3 pm with adoptable cats.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS QUESTIONS/CONCERNS? Our area’s outgoing School Board rep Leslie Harris hosts her last community-conversation meeting, 2-5 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), with guests and lasagna. Drop in when you can.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): The Heartache and Heartbreak Show, 3-5 pm, no cover.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Red Dress, 5 pm free in-store, all-ages show at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Or for our upcoming West Seattle Holiday Guide? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!