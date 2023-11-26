FROM THE HOLIDAY GUIDE: Where to buy Christmas trees in West Seattle

Four weeks until Christmas Eve, and your West Seattle tree sellers are now up and running, as noted in our West Seattle Holiday Guide. Above, that’s the Holy Rosary School Tree Lot, north side of the campus off 42nd SW between SW Dakota and SW Genesee. They’re open daily through December 16th, 4-9 pm weekdays, 9 am-9 pm weekends, and sent a few notes:

Wreaths and cedar garland are also for sale as well as Hope Lutheran’s beautiful poinsettias. In addition to proceeds benefiting Holy Rosary School and Hope Lutheran (poinsettias only), two local charities will also receive a portion of the proceeds: Salvation Army Hickman House and West Seattle Food Bank. Let’s work together as a community and fill the shelves at the West Seattle Food Bank. Bring 5 Cans of Food, Receive $5 Off Your Purchase!

West Seattle’s northernmost tree lot also opened right after Thanksgiving, Trees By The Sea (2530 Alki Avenue SW), which also sent notes:

We have our amazing weekly fresh cut trees available =and will be open every day from then until we sell out. We also have wreaths, garland and products available from our honey company Shipwreck Apiaries.

Hours are:

Monday-Thursday – 12-7

Friday – 10-8

Saturday – 8-8

Sunday 8-7

Also: In the south end of West Seattle, Tony’s Market (35th/Barton) has made the annual transformation into a tree lot, and in the heart of the peninsula, West Seattle Nursery (California/Brandon) is stocked with trees, and offers delivery. We also noticed today that trees are available at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market (open until 2 pm), from Three Tree Farms in Maple Valley. … Local hardware stores offer trees too: Junction True Value (44th/Edmunds), The Home Depot (Delridge/Orchard), and McLendon in White Center (16th/102nd).