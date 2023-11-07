FREE TREES! West Seattle giveaway just announced for Sunday

(WSB photo, October 28)

If you missed your chance to get a free tree at Trick Or Trees in Highland Park, here’s another chance! Just announced:

FREE NATIVE TREE GIVEAWAY Pop-Up at Roxhill Park

Sunday, Nov. 12th, 11 am- 1 pm

Roxhill Park, 9234 29th Ave SW

Time: 11:00 – 1:00 by children’s play area

Limit: 2 trees per household

Help these trees find their forever homes, while beautifying your home and neighborhood! Including trees in your landscaping also provides shade in the summer. helps filter air pollution and reduces storm water runoff during our rainy season – good for the environment too. These native trees are appropriate for neighborhood yards , with information provided for selecting the right tree, how to plant and care for it. Fall is the best time to plant! QUANTITIES ARE LIMITED

This is sponsored by Duwamish Alive Coalition and its partners DIRT Corps and Delridge Neighborhood Development Association.