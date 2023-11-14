FOLLOWUP: ‘Where’s the Party?’ artist explains inspiration for, and meaning of, Highland Park’s giant jay

The big screechy blue-and-black birds called Steller’s Jays are fairly common in local neighborhoods – but none are like the one now permanently perched in Highland Park. Five days after the installation of the 17-foot-high sculpture “Where’s the Party?” at Highland Park Way/Holden, its artist Matthew Mazzotta visited late today to talk with interested community members:

He’s from New York, which is home to different jays. But he explained to the streetside gathering that his inspiration was not only the bird itself but also the significance of its location, where Seattle’s biggest forest – the West Duwamish Greenbelt – makes way for “the built environment” in a changing neighborhood:

The artwork was funded by the city’s longrunning public-art program, as part of the safety-improvement project at the intersection where it sits on the southwest corner. As Mazzotta said, now that the sculpture is done and in place, his role is over – its future is in the community’s hands, and hearts.