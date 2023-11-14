FOLLOWUP: No Seattle Public Schools closures before 2025-2026 school year

The agenda for tomorrow’s Seattle Public Schools board meeting was updated tonight with the document for superintendent Dr. Brent Jones‘s promised briefing on tackling next year’s expected budget gap – and it does NOT include a list of proposed school closures/consolidations – for now. Instead, the document says Dr. Jones is expected to present his “system of well-resourced schools” plan by May 8 of next year, and closures/consolidations for 2025-2026 might be part of it. From the presentation prepared for tomorrow’s meeting:

Here’s what might instead be used to balance next year’s budget:

Tomorrow’s meeting starts at 4:15 pm at district HQ (3rd/Lander in SODO) and also will be streamed on the SPS YouTube channel.