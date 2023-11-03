FOLLOWUP: Highland Park’s big bird flies in next week; celebration planned a week later

(Photo by artist Matthew Mazzotta, provided by City of Seattle)

First, a giant troll. Now, a giant bird. West Seattle’s next public art will be installed in a matter of days. We first reported a year ago on the public-art plan for the Highland Park Way/Holden “safety improvements” project, and now its installation – and a celebration – are almost here. Sent by the city today:

Next week, our crews will install a 17-foot-tall Steller’s jay at the intersection of Highland Park Way SW and SW Holden St. This new public artwork was created by Matthew Mazzotta and is titled Where’s the Party: Elevating Nature and Resilience. It was chosen by a community selection panel and administered by Seattle Office of Arts & Culture. We can’t wait to share it with you!

Please Join Us to Celebrate! Meet the artist, Matthew Mazzotta, hear more about the piece, ask questions, and enjoy delicious hot beverages provided by the Highland Park Corner Store.

Tuesday, November 14 from 4 – 6 PM

Meet us at the sculpture on the southwest corner of Highland Park Way SW and SW Holden St at 4 PM. From there, we’ll walk two blocks south to the Highland Park Corner Store for refreshments and further conversation.