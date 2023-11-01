FOLLOWUP: Delridge Playfield still in the dark

(WSB photo, last month)

With Daylight Saving Time ending this weekend, we’re about to enter the months of early sunsets. That’s bad news for some sports programs – newly resurfaced Delridge Playfield is unusable after dark right now, because of wiring theft, and that’s apparently not going to change in time for the time change. When we first asked Seattle Parks about the theft last month, they told us they hoped to fix it within “a couple of weeks.” After hearing from a coach this week that it’s not fixed yet – almost three weeks after our previous report – we checked back. Parks’ reply: “We are still working on reinstalling and securing the new wiring. We don’t have a timeline on when the work will be done.”