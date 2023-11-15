FOLLOWUP: Aegis Living project for 5252 California SW formally withdrawn

(WSB photo of former project site, last month)

Last month, the city canceled the second Southwest Design Review Board meeting for Aegis Living‘s 5252 California SW project at the last minute, saying the senior-living company had shelved the project. An Aegis executive subsequently told us it was still under consideration and they’d likely decide its fate within “weeks.” According to the newest filings with the city, formally withdrawing permit applications for multiple addresses at the site, that fate has been decided: “Project will no longer be moving forward” was the applicant’ message. Aegis has not responded to our request for further comment, They hadn’t completed their purchase of the site, which was still listed early this year at $7.7 million but does not appear, at least publicly, to be listed now. Before the Aegis proposal, the site – a former strip mall plus two former restaurants – had plans for townhouses.