Fauntleroy Fine Art & Gift Show and more for your West Seattle Friday

(Bubbly morning on Alki. Photo by James Bratsanos)

from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what is happening today/tonight:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Open 10 am-2 pm for plant shopping, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free drop-in indoor gym for kids 5 and under and their caregivers, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: 10 am-6 pm, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open – second-to-last day to see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You can play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: The first big art show/sale of the 2023 holiday-gift-shopping season! Opening night, 5-8 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – our calendar listing includes the artist lineup.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7-9 pm, live music with Steve Itterly at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘HARD ROCK’ AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Deadbeat Blackout, The Thrill, No Buffer, Omega Theory at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 cover, all ages until 10 pm.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

