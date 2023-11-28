ELECTION 2023: Official final local results

Three weeks after voting ended on Election Day, King County has certified the final results. Here’s how the three key incumbentless local races ended up:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 (46% turnout)

Rob Saka – 18,382 – 54.15%

Maren Costa – 15,431 – 45.46%

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8 (41% turnout)

Teresa Mosqueda – 33,921 – 55.01%

Sofia Aragon – 27,553 – 44.68%

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6 (45% turnout)

Gina Topp – 173,596 – 88.58%

Maryanne Wood – 21,796 – 11.12%

(Here’s the full countywide results report for all races and measures.) Generally the newly elected leaders won’t take office until the start of the year. For example, City Council spokesperson Joseph Peha tells us their public ceremonies will be either January 2 or 9, but they will take the oath of office in late December in low-key private ceremonies as the result of a city rule requiring that “to create overlap in case of an emergency like an earthquake, etc., (so) there can be continuity of government.”