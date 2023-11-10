ELECTION 2023: Most of the rest of the votes

Though the election results won’t be finalized and certified for another two-plus weeks, after today’s count, the daily results updates will be down to a trickle. Most notably in our area, this means Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda will be moving to the County Council, with ballots counted from 40 percent of voters in District 8, which includes West Seattle, White Center, Vashon and Maury Islands, and spans southward to Burien:

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Teresa Mosqueda – 32,811 – 54.77%

Sofia Aragon – 26,908 – 44.91%

Mosqueda’s term in citywide Position 8 had two more years to go. Her successor will be appointed by the new council. Speaking of which, it’s definitely final in D-1:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Rob Saka – 17,880 – 54.35%

Maren Costa – 14,872 – 45.21%

45 percent of voters’ ballots have been counted in these results, only 1 percent less than have been received. In the six other council districts, two of the three incumbents who did run for re-election are leading their opponents – Tammy Morales and Dan Strauss. If these results hold, the council will have six new members and three holdovers. Next ballot count is on Monday.