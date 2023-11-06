ELECTION 2023: Less than 24 hours to vote

By this time tomorrow night, we’ll see the first round of election returns. So far in our area, the percentage of ballots received is up to just under 22 percent. The turnout so far is higher than it was with one day to go before the August primary – at that point, only 16 percent of ballots had been received. Another number of note – according to one of the ballot-return breakouts, by far the largest group to have turned in ballots so far is voters 65+ – more than twice the next highest group, 55-64. Reminder that you have only nine decisions to make:

Seattle Proposition 1 (Housing Levy)

Seattle City Council District 1

King County Council District 8

Seattle School Board Districts 1, 2, 3, 6

Seattle Port Commission Position 5

County Elections Director

Your ballot includes some uncontested races, too. For it to count, it has to be in a King County Elections dropbox – West Seattle has three – by 8 pm tomorrow, or in the USPS mail early enough tomorrow to be sure it’ll get a Tuesday postmark. Then we’ll get one round of results around 8:15 pm, and updates most weekday afternoons thereafter until the results are certified on November 28.