DEVELOPMENT: Next Design Review date finalized for 35th/Holden/Ida project

We reported last month that the city had tentatively chosen December 7th as the next Southwest Design Review Board meeting date for the mixed-use project planned at 7617 35th Avenue SW, bordered by SW Holden and SW Ida. Today the Department of Construction and Inspections> sent the official notice finalizing a 5 pm online meeting for that date. The project is proposed for 6 stories, ~134 apartments, and ~50 offstreet-parking spaces. The design packet for the meeting – which will include three “massing” (size and shape) options – isn’t in the city system yet, but you can get an idea of what they’re working on via this draft version from July. It’s the second try for “early design guidance,” as the board rejected what was proposed the first time, in February. The December 7th meeting will include time for public comment.
West Seattle, Washington
16 Thursday
