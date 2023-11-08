CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Arbor Heights yard-standoff suspect charged

(Reader photo, October 20th)

The man arrested after a standoff in an Arbor Heights yard has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges filed against him. 41-year-old Kenan D. Brown drove a stolen car into a tree in the 10200 block of 31st SW on October 20th but wouldn’t get out of the car, in which police noted he had a gun and a reportedly “aggressive” dog. Officers eventually got the gun and dog out, then took Brown into custody and to jail. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office subsequently charged Brown with first-degree unlawful gun possession – since he’s a convicted felon already – and “physical control while under the influence,” a type of DUI charge resulting from suspicion that he was under the influence of marijuana at the time. (The car had been stolen in Tacoma, and had a plate stolen in Auburn.) Court documents say he has 20 convictions on his record dating back to age 17. At his arraignment, King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender reduced his bail from $75,000 to $15,000, and ordered that if he does make bail, he needs to be on electronic home monitoring while awaiting trial. He’s still in jail tonight, in lieu of $30,000 total bail, also counting $15,000 for another case in which he is charged but not yet tried.