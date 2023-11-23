COUNTDOWN: One week until 2023 Winter Wander scavenger hunt

While you’re hanging out with family and/or friends tonight, you might ask if anybody wants to join up with you on a team for this year’s Winter Wander scavenger hunt. It starts one week from tomorrow – 5 pm Friday, December 1st. But there are incentives to signing your team early! Here’s how “scavenger hunt architect” – Winter Wander’s inventor/coordinator – Alice Kuder describes it:

The fourth annual Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt will run from 5 pm Friday, December 1st to 7 pm Sunday, December 10th. While intended primarily as a gift to the West Seattle community, the event is free to everyone of all ages. Instructions for this year’s hunt are available for download at bit.ly/winter-wander (full url is wondersinaliceland.com/winter-wander). Clues to the locations of 15 local businesses and five private homes are provided in a Bingo-style clue sheet which will be posted at the same online location at 4 pm December 1st. Wanderers who submit selfies in front of the correct solutions will be entered into a drawing for duffle bags filled with gift cards and swag from local businesses. A $100 Grand Prize will be awarded to the team that earns the most points during the hunt. Extra points are awarded for donations to West Seattle and White Center Food Banks, as well as Toys for Tots. Register your team at bit.ly/winter-wander. Registration before noon on December 1st to earn extra points.

77 teams signed up last year – more than triple the year before; here’s Alice’s 2022 Winter Wander recap.