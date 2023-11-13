COUNTDOWN: Four nights away from tropical fun at ParrotHeads Rainbow Bingo

It’s at the very least an excuse to wear an aloha shirt here in the heart of almost-winter. Friday night, get tropical with the Rotary Club of West Seattle at their fall fundraiser, playing ParrotHeads Rainbow Bingo with legendary bingo leader Sylvia O’Stayformore, plus music paying tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett. All are welcome, not just club members. Yes, there will be margaritas (among other cocktails). It’s happening at the West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), 5:30 pm, and you can buy ticket(s) here. Proceeds support the West Seattle Rotary Service Foundation‘s many community projects, including scholarships.