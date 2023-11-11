CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School volleyball team off to state after finishing district tournament

(Photo courtesy WSHS Volleyball)
That’s the West Seattle High School volleyball team, photographed today in the gym at Lake Washington High School, where they finished district-tournament play, starting with a 3-0 loss to the host team in the semifinals this morning, coming back with a 3-0 victory over Renton’s Liberty High School this afternoon. That won them third place in the district, following their second-place Metro League finish, and next they’re off to the state tournament. That’s happening in Yakima next Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats, under head coach Scott Behrbaum, are 16-6 on the year so far.
