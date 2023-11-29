Can you give the gift of time – 1 hour a week? Invest in Youth looking for a few more volunteers

WSB readers have stepped up multiple times in the past to help Invest in Youth match local students with volunteer tutors. A few more helpers are needed for this year – here’s the announcement:

Can you give 1 hour, 1 day a week to tutor a student in West Seattle? Invest in Youth, a local education nonprofit, has one more opening for a volunteer tutor at Roxhill Elementary and several openings at Sanislo Elementary.

Make a commitment to make a difference in a local student’s academic success! As an Invest in Youth tutor, you’ll be paired with a 3rd, 4th or 5th grader and work with that same student each Tuesday (2:45-3:45 pm @ Roxhill) or Thursday (3:40-4:40 pm @ Sanislo) during the school year.

No experience is necessary; just a commitment to help narrow achievement gaps and promote educational equity right here in West Seattle. This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone who is a high school senior or older. Tutors typically work on math skills, reading fundamentals as well as being a friend and mentor to their student. Time is spent in the classroom with other student-tutor pairs and a teacher/Invest in Youth staff member is onsite and always available to help when needed.

Invest in Youth needs your support. The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction reports that more than half of Sanislo and Roxhill students have not met language arts and math grade level standards. Tutors can have a big impact and it only requires one hour and one day a week of your time. Both tutors and students consistently report that the program is a highlight of their week on top of being a rewarding experience.

Register online or contact Executive Director Cindy Sackett (csackett@investinyouth.org), if you have questions.