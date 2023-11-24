Black Friday local deals, Christmas Ship, tree-lot openings, more on today’s West Seattle list

(Frosted leaves, photographed this morning by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening on the day after Thanksgiving – first, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: This is your annual chance to buy from Native artists and crafters the weekend after Thanksgiving. 10 am-7 pm today through Sunday. Food vendors too. And now there’s more parking, north of the Longhouse! (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

Next, local businesses that have sent word of their sales/specials for Black Friday – full details are in the Holiday Guide:

ALKI BIKE AND BOARD SALE: Multiple items on sale today and tomorrow. 2606 California SW (WSB sponsor). Shop open today 10 am-6 pm.

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS (4502 42nd SW): “We will be offering 40% off on select items in-store for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. We will also be offering a free casting lesson with the purchase of any single-hand rod.”

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: On Black Friday, not only a sale, but also a $10 raffle ticket for an awesome guitar that also will get you a burger and shake from the visiting Dick’s Drive-In truck noon-2 pm – details here. (6400 California SW)

BLACK FRIDAY OFFER AT AVALON GLASSWORKS: The shop/studio at 2914 SW Avalon Way will be open 12-4 pm, and: “Shop with us in-person on Black Friday and receive a free original-photography greeting card as our gift to you.”

BLACK FRIDAY = RECORD STORE DAY AT EASY STREET: Huge day at Easy Street Records, open until 9 pm – free in-store concert with Princess Pulpit and Linda From Work at 6 pm. (4559 California SW)

BLACK FRIDAY AT SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center will be OPEN for Black Friday Weekend with 20% off Plant Sales. 10 am-2 pm Friday. (6000 16th SW, north lot)

BLACK FRIDAY AT NW WINE ACADEMY: Also on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, north lot: “1 tasting included with the purchase of any bottle and 3 for 42$ on all 2016 bottles!” 11-4 pm.

BLACK FRIDAY AT CARMILIA’S: At the Junction boutique at 4528 California SW: 15% off entire store today. Hours 11 am-5 pm.

Other holiday events:

GIFT WRAPPING: Hosted by The Clay Cauldron at Jet City Labs, 4-8 pm, by donation, with part of the proceeds benefiting cancer research. (4547 California SW)

CHRISTMAS SHIP: The brightly lit boat with carolers on board makes its first stop of the season at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW), 5:35 pm. Gather on shore to listen! Full season schedule (including 2 more West Seattle visits, both tomorrow) is here.

And at least two returning Christmas tree lots open today/tonight:

HOLY ROSARY TREE LOT: This year’s Holy Rosary Tree Lot, on the north side of the campus, is scheduled to open today, 4-9 pm. Wreaths, garland, and poinsettias (collaborating with Hope Lutheran School) will be available too. Part of the proceeds go to local nonprofits.

TREES BY THE SEA (2530 Alki SW) … This lot opens today too. Friday hours are 10 am-8 pm.

Now from the year-round West Seattle Event Calendar and our coverage archives:

SCRABBLE CLUB: You can play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

GH PASTA & PIZZA GRAND OPENING: This is the official opening day for the new restaurant, 5-9 pm after 4-5 pm happy hour. (7500 35th SW)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the newly released red wines!

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

